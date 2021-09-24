You have permission to edit this article.
Keith Gould

LAUREL — Services for Keith A. Gould, 67, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Patrick Broz will officiate. Burial will be at the Laurel Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Keith Gould died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.

Dona Painter

HOSKINS — Services for Dona (Dobb) Painter, 71, Hoskins, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Hoskins Community Center. Clark Jenkinson will officiate.

Brent Johnson

AINSWORTH — Service for Brent E. Johnson, 85, Johnstown, will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. Burial with military honors by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79 will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery.

Sharon Pollock

TILDEN — Memorial services for Sharon Pollock, 79, Neligh, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at the United Methodist Church in Oakdale. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate with burial in the Oakdale Cemetery.

Johnny Brown

JOHNSTOWN — Memorial graveside services for Johnny R. Brown, 64, Long Pine, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, in the Grand Prairie Cemetery near Johnstown.

Helen Schmitz

BUTTE — Services for Helen D. Schmitz, 91, Butte, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Butte. The Rev. Ross Burkhalter will officiate with burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Naper.

Ronald Hoferer

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Ronald Hoferer, 83, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Ronald Hoferer died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Sharon Pollock

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

