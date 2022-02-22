Keith Emerson Sr.

Keith Leonard Emerson Sr., 71, passed away at his home with his spouse by his side on Jan. 30, 2022.
Keith was born Dec. 26, 1950, to Harlan and Vera (Wimer) Emerson in Vermillion, S.D. Keith attended Greenfield Country School and graduated from Vermillion High School in 1969. Keith married Debra Cusick on Oct. 17, 1969. Together they had four children.
Keith managed Taco Johns in Vermillion, S.D., Iowa City, Iowa, Norfolk and Mesa, Ariz. Keith managed Circle K’s in Mesa and Gilbert, Ariz., until he retired in 2011 due to health problems related to COPD.
Keith is survived by his spouse, Debra; sons Keith Jr. of Vermillion and Brandon (Angela) of Pierce; daughter Amie Hulscher of Mesa; daughter-in-law Becky Emerson of Rosemount, Minn.; granddaughters Ema Rose and Madisen Hulscher of Mesa, Braxtynne Emerson of Pierce, Elsie Emerson of Rosemount; grandsons Alexander (Chelsea) Hulscher of Mesa, Spencer, Nelson, Nate Emerson, Ashton Wragge of Pierce; great-grandsons Graeysen, Adrian and Asher Rose of Mesa; and great-granddaughter Zoey Emerson of Pierce.
Keith was preceded in death by his beloved son, Troy; parents Harlan and Vera Emerson; in-laws Mary and Lawrence Cusic; brother Alan Emerson; and brother-in-law Raymond Kahler.
We will miss you every day and love you always.