Keith Emerson Sr.

Keith Leonard Emerson Sr., 71, passed away at his home with his spouse by his side on Jan. 30, 2022.

Keith was born Dec. 26, 1950, to Harlan and Vera (Wimer) Emerson in Vermillion, S.D. Keith attended Greenfield Country School and graduated from Vermillion High School in 1969. Keith married Debra Cusick on Oct. 17, 1969. Together they had four children.

Keith managed Taco Johns in Vermillion, S.D., Iowa City, Iowa, Norfolk and Mesa, Ariz. Keith managed Circle K’s in Mesa and Gilbert, Ariz., until he retired in 2011 due to health problems related to COPD.

Keith is survived by his spouse, Debra; sons Keith Jr. of Vermillion and Brandon (Angela) of Pierce; daughter Amie Hulscher of Mesa; daughter-in-law Becky Emerson of Rosemount, Minn.; granddaughters Ema Rose and Madisen Hulscher of Mesa, Braxtynne Emerson of Pierce, Elsie Emerson of Rosemount; grandsons Alexander (Chelsea) Hulscher of Mesa, Spencer, Nelson, Nate Emerson, Ashton Wragge of Pierce; great-grandsons Graeysen, Adrian and Asher Rose of Mesa; and great-granddaughter Zoey Emerson of Pierce.

Keith was preceded in death by his beloved son, Troy; parents Harlan and Vera Emerson; in-laws Mary and Lawrence Cusic; brother Alan Emerson; and brother-in-law Raymond Kahler.

We will miss you every day and love you always.

In other news

Jesse Werkmeister

Jesse Werkmeister

NELIGH — Services for Jesse Werkmeister, 42, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at the Antelope County Fairgrounds Ag Building in Neligh. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.

Edwin Brown Sr.

Edwin Brown Sr.

BASSETT — Edwin R. Brown Sr., 89, Bassett, died Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Rock County Hospital in Bassett. No services will be conducted as per his wishes. Hoch Funeral Home of Bassett is assisting with arrangements.

Daniel Gillespie

Daniel Gillespie

OMAHA — Services for Daniel J. Gillespie, 67, Bennington, formerly of Battle Creek, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 1248 S. 10th St., in Omaha. Visitation will begin an hour prior to services.

Marilyn Hegert

Marilyn Hegert

HARTINGTON — Memorial services for Marilyn Hegert, 86, Lincoln and Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Inurnment will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington at a later date.

Marion Meisinger

Marion Meisinger

NORFOLK — Services for Marion Meisinger, 94, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Marion Meisinger died Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at The Homestead in Norfolk.

Lamont Hangman

Lamont Hangman

LAUREL — Services for Lamont R. Hangman, 72, Laurel, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at the United Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Matthew Quanbeck will officiate. Burial will be at the Lime Creek Cemetery in Maskell.

Andrew Mann

Andrew Mann

NORFOLK — Services for Andrew Kenneth Mann, 43, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Andrew Mann died Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Adelene Laetsch

Adelene Laetsch

ATKINSON — Services for Adelene V. Laetsch, 83, Atkinson, formerly of Amelia, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Atkinson.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

