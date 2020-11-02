TILDEN — Graveside services for Keith Eggers, 74, Loveland, Colo., will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Tilden City Cemetery in Tilden. John Petersen will officiate.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
He died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Center of Rock Creek in Fort Collins, Colo.
Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.
1946-2020
Our loving spouse, father and grandfather went home to Jesus on Oct. 19, 2020, at the age of 74.
Keith will be lovingly remembered by his spouse of 52 years, Dawn; his children, Heather and spouse Alfonso and Brent and spouse Amber; and grandchildren, Jacob, Brock and Belen (a.k.a. Sis); as well as many family and friends.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Ruth; his brothers, Kenneth and Duane; a sister, Margie; three nephews; and one niece.
Keith loved everything outdoors; he was an avid hunter, fisherman and enjoyed snowmobiling, camping and four-wheeling in the Colorado/Wyoming mountains. No one knew the backcountry better than he did. Keith took several hunting and fishing trips to Canada and Alaska with friends and his son.
Keith was a lifetime member of the N.R.A., Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Ducks Unlimited, Federation of North American Sheep and North American Hunting Club.
Keith and Dawn started Eggers Electric in 1973, which is now managed by their two children. Keith obtained his state of Colorado master electrical license at the age of 27, which at that time was the youngest person to do so in the state of Colorado. He was blessed to have a career that he loved.
Although Keith lived most of his life in Colorado, Tilden was home. He was always a farmer at heart.
Keith’s final resting place will be in Tilden. The family will have graveside services at the Tilden Cemetery on Nov. 6. A celebration of life in Loveland, Colorado, is pending.
Please sign the guestbook at: https://www.brockhausfuneralhome.com. His family would truly appreciate it.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking friends and family to give to one or all of the following. The Cameron Peak Fire has affected our family and so many of our friends/neighbors and communities. We thank you in advance.
The Red Cross: https://www.redcross.org/local/colorado.html or Cameron Peak Fire Response Team: www.NoCoVolunteers.org. Click on the Volunteers of America Camp Crew to support our frontline heroes; or United Way of Larimer County: www.uwaylc.org/post/Cameron-Peak-Fire-Response-Fund.