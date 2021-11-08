BLOOMFIELD — Private burial for Keith Eggen, 64, Bloomfield, will be at a later date. No services are planned.
Keith Eggen died Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
1957-2021
Keith Marvin “Skeetter” Eggen was born June 7, 1957, to Don and Delilah (Lemke) Eggen in Bloomfield. Keith drove truck his whole life.
Keith is survived by his father, Don and spouse, Bev Eggen of Bloomfield; a daughter, Kate Eggen of Bloomfield; a sister, Karen (Frank) Broders of Pierce; a brother, Kevin (Linda) Eggen Bloomington, Ill.; and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Delilah Eggen, and his grandparents.