Keith Christensen

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Keith L. Christensen, 74, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 17, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Vicar Eric Gradberg will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, V.F.W. Post 1644, American Legion Riders and the United States Army Honors Guard.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
He died Monday, June 14, 2021, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.