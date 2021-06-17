Keith Christensen

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Keith L. Christensen, 74, Norfolk, were Thursday at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Eric Gradberg officiated. Inurnment was in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites were conducted by the American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644, American Legion Riders and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk was in charge of the arrangements.
He died Monday, June 14, 2021, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
1946-2021
Keith was born on Aug. 27, 1946, in Norfolk to Roy and Luetta (Weinrich) Christensen. He grew up in Pierce and attended school in Pierce, graduating from Pierce High School in 1965. He then attended Norfolk Junior College and graduated with an accounting degree in 1967.
He served in the U.S. Army from Jan. 19, 1966, to Oct. 24, 1967, and served in Vietnam. After his discharge, he moved to Norfolk in 1968.
He married Marcella Pfeifer on April 24, 1969, at the Lindsay Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The couple later divorced. He owned and operated his own antique business “Double S Antiques” in Norfolk. He enjoyed collecting antiques, telling stories and spending time with his grandchildren.
Keith was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk and was an Eagles Club member.
Survivors include his son, Mark (Traci) Christensen of Stanton and their daughters, Chantelle (Nick) and Brooke; son Ryan Christensen of Lincoln and his daughters, Hannah and Paige; son Keith (Dawn) Christensen Jr. of Bend, Ore., and their daughter, Kesslea (Taj); son John (Shyla) Christensen of Norfolk and their children, Jayda and Ayden; siblings Beverly Nelson of Washington, Doug Christensen of Pierce, Mike Christensen of Pierce, Bob (Peggy) Christensen of Pierce, Barb Christensen of Lincoln, Kathy Christensen of Osmond and Linda Christensen of York.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Luetta; his brothers-in-law, Jim Nelson and Bob Kalvelage; and sister-in-law Linda Christensen.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.