You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kearney Lackas

Kearney Lackas

RANDOLPH — Services for Kearney Lackas, 88, Belden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Doug Tunink will officiate with burial in the Belden Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Alderson Post 149 of Belden, the U.S. Navy Honor Guard and the Legion Riders.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.

He died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Johnson Funeral Home of Randolph is in charge of the arrangements.

1932-2020

Kearney Gene Lackas was born Aug. 20, 1932, on a farm near Randolph, the son of Mathew and Alice (Hansen) Lackas. He graduated from Belden High School in 1949 and farmed with his father until 1951, when he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served from May 7, 1952, until his discharge on Feb. 21, 1954.

On Aug. 8, 1956, he married Carol Kalin at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Coleridge. The couple farmed south of Belden and to this union were born four children: Gwen, Lori, Shelley and Greg. His spouse, Carol, passed away in February 2000.

Kearney married Katie Neese on March 9, 2002, at Union Presbyterian Church in Belden. They made their home on the farm near Belden.

He was a member of St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Throughout his life, he was active in many activities, especially sports. He played baseball for many years and also coached. He played town team softball. He loved and faithfully followed his kids and grandkids in all of their activities.

Kearney was a member of the Randolph Public Schools board of education for many years. He was a lifetime member of Alderson Unit American Legion Post 149 of Belden.

Above all things Kearney was a family man.

Survivors include his spouse, Katie Lackas of Belden; his four children, Gwen and Steve Jorgensen of Norfolk, Lori and Jay Smith of Norfolk, Shelley and Kevin Kirkland of Pender and Greg and Michelle Lackas of Carroll; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two stepdaughters, Teri and Greg Wendel of Norfolk and Nancy and Russ Lenhoff of Omaha; six stepgrandchildren; three stepgreat-grandchildren; and a stepgreat-great-grandchild; a brother, Marlin and Ruth Lackas of Scandia, Minn.; a sister, Sandra and Jess Dennis of Yankton; a sister-in-law, Joan Lackas of Osmond; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his first spouse, Carol; his brother Loyal; and stepson Jeff Neese.

Music will be provided by organist, Joan Thies, and cantor, Marty Thies. Pallbearers will be Kearney’s grandsons: Adam Jorgensen, Aaron Jorgensen, Jon McManaman, Kearney Lackas, Clinton Lackas and Seth Lackas. Honorary pallbearers will be Kearney’s granddaughters: Alycia Gardiner, Shannon Bloomquist, Alison Smith, Amanda Smith and Cierra Kirkland.

Online sympathies can be left at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.

Tags

In other news

Alice Wood

Alice Wood

CREIGHTON — Services for Alice Wood, 87, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. She died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Avera Creighton Hospital.

Larry May

Larry May

BASSETT — Graveside services for Larry D. May, 77, Bassett, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery in Bassett.

Kearney Lackas

Kearney Lackas

RANDOLPH — Services for Kearney Lackas, 88, Belden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Doug Tunink will officiate with burial in the Belden Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Alderson Post 149 of Beld…

Alta Crandall

Alta Crandall

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Alta M. (Lowden) Crandall, 91, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Norfolk. The Rev. Jackie Perry will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Cheri Jeffrey

Cheri Jeffrey

WAYNE — Memorial graveside services for Cheri L. Jeffrey, 50, Phoenix, Ariz., will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne. Military rites will be conducted.

Viola Meyer

Viola Meyer

WAYNE — Services for Viola R. Meyer, 92, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Susan Klein

Susan Klein

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Susan K. Klein, 70, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. B.J. Fouts will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Isolde Cutshall

Isolde Cutshall

NORFOLK — Private services for Isolde N. Cutshall, 95, Norfolk, will be at a later date.

Claire Jean Kohn

Claire Jean Kohn

WAYNE — Services for Claire Jean Kohn, 88, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-