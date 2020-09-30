RANDOLPH — Services for Kearney Lackas, 88, Belden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Doug Tunink will officiate with burial in the Belden Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Alderson Post 149 of Belden, the U.S. Navy Honor Guard and the Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.
He died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
Johnson Funeral Home of Randolph is in charge of the arrangements.
1932-2020
Kearney Gene Lackas was born Aug. 20, 1932, on a farm near Randolph, the son of Mathew and Alice (Hansen) Lackas. He graduated from Belden High School in 1949 and farmed with his father until 1951, when he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served from May 7, 1952, until his discharge on Feb. 21, 1954.
On Aug. 8, 1956, he married Carol Kalin at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Coleridge. The couple farmed south of Belden and to this union were born four children: Gwen, Lori, Shelley and Greg. His spouse, Carol, passed away in February 2000.
Kearney married Katie Neese on March 9, 2002, at Union Presbyterian Church in Belden. They made their home on the farm near Belden.
He was a member of St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Throughout his life, he was active in many activities, especially sports. He played baseball for many years and also coached. He played town team softball. He loved and faithfully followed his kids and grandkids in all of their activities.
Kearney was a member of the Randolph Public Schools board of education for many years. He was a lifetime member of Alderson Unit American Legion Post 149 of Belden.
Above all things Kearney was a family man.
Survivors include his spouse, Katie Lackas of Belden; his four children, Gwen and Steve Jorgensen of Norfolk, Lori and Jay Smith of Norfolk, Shelley and Kevin Kirkland of Pender and Greg and Michelle Lackas of Carroll; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two stepdaughters, Teri and Greg Wendel of Norfolk and Nancy and Russ Lenhoff of Omaha; six stepgrandchildren; three stepgreat-grandchildren; and a stepgreat-great-grandchild; a brother, Marlin and Ruth Lackas of Scandia, Minn.; a sister, Sandra and Jess Dennis of Yankton; a sister-in-law, Joan Lackas of Osmond; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first spouse, Carol; his brother Loyal; and stepson Jeff Neese.
Music will be provided by organist, Joan Thies, and cantor, Marty Thies. Pallbearers will be Kearney’s grandsons: Adam Jorgensen, Aaron Jorgensen, Jon McManaman, Kearney Lackas, Clinton Lackas and Seth Lackas. Honorary pallbearers will be Kearney’s granddaughters: Alycia Gardiner, Shannon Bloomquist, Alison Smith, Amanda Smith and Cierra Kirkland.
Online sympathies can be left at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.