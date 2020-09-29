RANDOLPH — Services for Kearney Lackas, 88, Belden, are pending at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph. He died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
WAYNE — Services for Claire J. Kohn, 88, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne.
JOHNSTOWN — Graveside memorial services for Jamie R. Spanel, 41, Omaha, will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, in the East Woodlawn Cemetery at Johnstown.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Nick Hammerlun, 77, O’Neill, will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at the First United Methodist Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Brian Loy will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Miranda M. Caniglia, 47, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Tim DeFor will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.
OMAHA — Military services for Norman “Pat” Haugen, 61, of Norfolk and Lincoln will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at the Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Road, in Omaha.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Susan K. Klein, 70, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. B.J. Fouts will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Private graveside services for Phyllis M. Nolte, 95, Wayne, will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home.