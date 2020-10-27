OSMOND — Services for Kaylene Christensen, 66, Plainview, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond. She died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at her home.
MADISON — Services for Sabas Sanchez, 73, Madison, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. The Rev. Gregory Carl and Gregorio Elizalde will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Lawrence J. “Larry” Comas, 68, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
CREIGHTON — Services for Jan Curtis, 79, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Avera Creighton Hospital.
ATKINSON — Services for Janet L. Graham, 62, Springfield, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.
NORFOLK — Services for Theresa A. Ford, 76, Pierce, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
WINSIDE — Services for Helen C. Holtgrew, 90, Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the United Methodist Church in Winside. Burial will be in Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.
LINDSAY — Services for Mrs. Ronald (Linda M.) Stone, 64, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at Holy Family Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Wayne Pavela will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date in Looking Glass Cemetery.
NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Jean A. Wyant, 77, Newman Grove, will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at the United Methodist Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Alice Shomari will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.