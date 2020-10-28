OSMOND — Memorial services for Kaylene Christensen, 66, Plainview, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the Congregational United Church of Christ in Plainview. The Rev. Joan Alexander will officiate with private inurnment at a later date.
Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. Friday and continue until the start of services at the church.
She died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at her home.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.
1954-2020
Born July 5, 1954, in Irene, S.D., Kaylene Christensen was the daughter of Jerome and Beverly (Wharton) Christensen. She graduated from school in Yankton in 1972 and then went on to South Dakota State University. She then graduated from Pipestone Area Vocational Technical Institute, where she earned a degree in commercial tailoring.
She married John Henry, but the couple later divorced.
Kaylene moved to Denver, Colo., and worked as a tailor in the clothing industry at Saks 5th Avenue for 30 years. She moved to Yankton to be close to family. Kaylene started working at First National Bank Call Center in Yankton and their office in Bloomfield. She moved to Plainview in 2015 and continued working in Bloomfield until she retired.
Kaylene loved to spend time with her grandchildren, cooking and traveling.
Survivors include her siblings, Jane Davidson of Center, Keith (Vickie) Christensen of Midland, Mich., and Lisa (George) Krueger of Sioux Falls, S.D.; a sister-in-law, Carol Christensen of Yankton; a daughter-in-law, Danelle Osler of Plainview; three grandchildren, Cole, Garrett and Layne; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerome and Beverly; a son, Miller Henry; and siblings Mary, Daniel and Barry.
Recorded hymns at the service will be “Amazing Grace,” “On Eagle’s Wings,” “Ave Maria” and “How Great Thou Art.”
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.