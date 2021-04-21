Kayleen Kaiser

MENOMINEE — Services for Kayleen M. Kaiser, 55, Fordyce, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Fordyce.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee with a 7 p.m. vigil and will resume an hour prior to services on Saturday.
She died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at her residence in Fordyce after a battle with cancer.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.