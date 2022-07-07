O’NEILL — Memorial services for Kaye Chohon, 83, O’Neill, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 8, at Word of Life Christian Center in O’Neill. The Rev. James Loutzenhiser will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
Memorial visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
Kaye Chohon died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Country Lane Retirement Village in O’Neill.
Biglin’s Mortuary of O’Neill is in charge of the arrangements.
1938-2022
Kaye Lavonne Grant was born on Dec. 1, 1938, in Leoti, Kan., to Gordon and Edna (Aple) Grant. Kaye was later joined by two siblings: a brother, Larry Grant, and a sister, Bonnie Grant.
In 1956, Kaye married Richard “Al” Scott. To this union were born four children: Kimberly, Rhonda, Richard and Karla. Kaye later met and married Donald P. Chohon of O’Neill in 1989.
Kaye’s parents died when she was of a young age. She grew up to be an independent, goal-driven, competent woman. Kaye discovered the love of reading at the age of 10 and that love never left her.
The range of her reading was across-the-board; she was a sponge for knowledge and could intelligently discuss a variety of subjects with a varied audience. But even more than reading, she loved her children and spending time with them. Any time one of them would visit, you could count on her last words as they walked out the door: “Call me when you get home safe.”
Kaye became involved with Valley Hope Alcohol & Drug Treatment Center in 1971. She went through and completed the Valley Hope counselor-in-training program on Sept. 1, 1972. She went on to become an assistant program director, business manager and program director with Valley Hope. She became program director at O’Neill Valley Hope in August 2003, and after 32 years, retired from Valley Hope to enjoy quality time with her spouse, Don. They wintered several years in San Tan Valley, Ariz., and greatly enjoyed each other and the sunshine.
Kaye is survived by her spouse, Donald Chohon of O’Neill; four children, Kimberly (Joseph) Kennedy of Hastings, Rhonda (Doug) Reusink of Norton, Kan., Richard Scott of Thornton, Colo., and Karla (Ray) Colligan of Norton; six stepchildren, Kenneth (Becky) Chohon of Yukon, Okla., Mark Chohon of O’Neill, Gene (Ellen) Chohon of O’Neill, Thomas (Lisa) Chohon of Ainsworth, Pat (Patty) Chohon of O’Neill and Kelly (Neal) Martin of Wagner, S.D.; numerous grandchildren; step grandchildren; nieces; nephews; step nieces and step nephews.
Kaye was preceded in death by her parents, Edna and Gordon Grant, and a brother, Larry Grant.
Kaye will be missed by her family, friends and those families that crossed her path during her years with Valley Hope. Rest in peace, Kaye. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.