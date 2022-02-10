NELIGH — Memorial service for Kay Stearns, 87, Neligh, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh. The Rev. James O’Kane and Bishop Dendinger will officiate. Inurnment will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
Kay Stearns died Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Norfolk.
Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
1934-2022
Kay Elizabeth Stearns was born in Wood River on Sept. 22, 1934, to R. Harold and Mildred (Bridger) O’Kane. She graduated from Wood River High School with the class of 1952.
On Aug. 8, 1953, she was united in marriage to Robert L. Stearns at Wood River. Her main job was raising her seven children. The family moved to Neligh in 1969. She worked at Antelope Mutual Insurance as a secretary for many years.
Kay enjoyed playing piano. She volunteered as accompanist for the Neligh Nursing Center and The Willows and played for the Neligh-Oakdale High School choir for several years. She was involved in the Golden Grannies, Fine Arts and St. Francis Rosary Sodality.
Kay is survived by her brother, Father James D. O’Kane of Omaha; her children, Mike (Marlene) Stearns of Lafayette, La., Sharon (Terry) Anson of Milton, Fla., Rosie Stearns of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Dan (Cindy) Stearns of Eagle River, Alaska, David (Shirley) Stearns of Norfolk, Mark (Lin) Stearns of Lawrence, Kan., and Matt (Mandy) Stearns of Valdosta, Ga.; 22 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse; a grandson, Steve Anson; and his daughter, Krista.
