Kay M. Raile, 80, Zephyrhills, Fla., passed away on Dec. 17, 2022, surrounded by her family after a brief battle with cancer.
Kay Murienne (McCurdy) Raile was born on Sept. 26, 1942, in Norfolk, the daughter of Thomas Mortimer McCurdy (killed in action in World War II) and Vivian Gretchen (Nelson) McCurdy Henry. Kay was preceded in death by her loving spouse, Kenneth L. Raile of Norfolk.
Kay will always be remembered as a vibrant woman with a witty sense of humor, fun laugh and a beautiful smile; our hearts will be empty without her presence. She never forgot a birthday and always made Christmas a special event that her children and grandchildren will forever hold dear.
Most will remember her working as a bookkeeper alongside her late spouse, Ken, in the businesses they built together in Nebraska throughout their 43 years of marriage. Shortly after Ken passed away, she became a snowbird before permanently moving to Florida in 2018.
Kay is survived by her four children: ViVi (Steve) Freudenburg of Madison, Mrs. Joe (Ginny) Marten of Hoskins, Kimberly (John) Davis of Dade City, Fla., and Cory (Christy) Raile of Tampa, Fla. She is also survived by her sister, Julie Henry of Madison, N.C., and sister in-law Jeanne Nelson of Norfolk.
She was referred to as Grammy, Nana and Grandma and was loved dearly by her 10 grandchildren: Jed (Amber) Marten of Norfolk, Olivia (Lynn) Marten/Scheurich of Pierce, Seth Freudenburg of New York, N.Y., Shappell Freudenburg of Atlanta, Ga., Cole (Deanna) Freudenburg of Norfolk, Alexandra (Greg) Goslowski of Dade City, Fla., Emily Davis of Raleigh-Durham, N.C., Abigail Raile, Austin Raile and Aubrey Raile of Tampa, Fla. She will also be missed by her eight great-grandchildren: Hannah, Joen, Oliver, Joslyn, Gavin, Kensley, Cameron and Hudson.
We will celebrate Kay’s life at a memorial service to be held at a later date in Nebraska.
Kay’s family requests cards of a special memory be sent to Kay Raile, 55926 854th Road, Hoskins, NE 68740.