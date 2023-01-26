 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kay Raile

Kay Raile

Kay M. Raile, 80, Zephyrhills, Fla., passed away on Dec. 17, 2022, surrounded by her family after a brief battle with cancer.

Kay Murienne (McCurdy) Raile was born on Sept. 26, 1942, in Norfolk, the daughter of Thomas Mortimer McCurdy (killed in action in World War II) and Vivian Gretchen (Nelson) McCurdy Henry. Kay was preceded in death by her loving spouse, Kenneth L. Raile of Norfolk.

Kay will always be remembered as a vibrant woman with a witty sense of humor, fun laugh and a beautiful smile; our hearts will be empty without her presence. She never forgot a birthday and always made Christmas a special event that her children and grandchildren will forever hold dear.

Most will remember her working as a bookkeeper alongside her late spouse, Ken, in the businesses they built together in Nebraska throughout their 43 years of marriage. Shortly after Ken passed away, she became a snowbird before permanently moving to Florida in 2018.

Kay is survived by her four children: ViVi (Steve) Freudenburg of Madison, Mrs. Joe (Ginny) Marten of Hoskins, Kimberly (John) Davis of Dade City, Fla., and Cory (Christy) Raile of Tampa, Fla. She is also survived by her sister, Julie Henry of Madison, N.C., and sister in-law Jeanne Nelson of Norfolk.

She was referred to as Grammy, Nana and Grandma and was loved dearly by her 10 grandchildren: Jed (Amber) Marten of Norfolk, Olivia (Lynn) Marten/Scheurich of Pierce, Seth Freudenburg of New York, N.Y., Shappell Freudenburg of Atlanta, Ga., Cole (Deanna) Freudenburg of Norfolk, Alexandra (Greg) Goslowski of Dade City, Fla., Emily Davis of Raleigh-Durham, N.C., Abigail Raile, Austin Raile and Aubrey Raile of Tampa, Fla. She will also be missed by her eight great-grandchildren: Hannah, Joen, Oliver, Joslyn, Gavin, Kensley, Cameron and Hudson.

We will celebrate Kay’s life at a memorial service to be held at a later date in Nebraska.

Kay’s family requests cards of a special memory be sent to Kay Raile, 55926 854th Road, Hoskins, NE 68740.

Tags

In other news

Richard Sydow

Richard Sydow

NORFOLK — Richard “Dick” Sydow, 83, died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at his home in Broomfield, Colo. A celebration of life for Richard and Carol Sydow will be at a later date in Norfolk.

Timothy Gibbs

Timothy Gibbs

NORFOLK — Services for Timothy D. “Tim” Gibbs, 33, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Shepherd of Peace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Luther Zuberbier will officiate.

Darral Voecks

Darral Voecks

NORFOLK — Services for Darral Voecks, 83, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Darral Voecks died Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at his residence in Norfolk.

Larry Freyermuth

Larry Freyermuth

WEST POINT — Visitation for Larry Freyermuth, 80, Beemer, will be from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, Jan. 28, at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point

Dennis Fleming

Dennis Fleming

NORFOLK — Memorial service for Dennis R. Fleming, 78, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Inurnment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Dennis Fleming

Dennis Fleming

NORFOLK — Services for Dennis Fleming, 78, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Dennis Fleming died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk .

Joann Koehler

Joann Koehler

WAUSA — Memorial services for Joann Koehler, 95, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate with burial at a later date in Wakefield Cemetery in Wakefield.

Allan Zeitz

Allan Zeitz

Services for Allan A. Zeitz, 77, Fairmont, Minn., will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Fairmont. Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Park Cemetery in Fairmont.

Darral Voecks

Darral Voecks

NORFOLK — Services for Darral H. Voecks, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. John Nelson will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara