Services for Kay Price, 80, were held Dec. 23, 2020 and arranged by Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes.
She died Dec. 7, 2020.
1940-2020
Kay was born on Sept. 3, 1940, in Lewistown, Montana. She graduated from Fergus County High School in 1958, went on to obtain her bachelor’s degree in Christian education from Nebraska Christian College in Norfolk in 1962 and then became secretary to the president of the school.
In 1971, she married Jim Price, and they began helping bring the Word through teaching at Deaf Ministries in Council Bluffs, Iowa. In 1980, they moved to Prescott, Arizona and continued their ministry at Prescott Christian Church and then Westside Christian Church.
Kay was often leading the choir, playing the piano or organ or teaching classes on Biblical studies. She brought all her creative energy into teaching both children and adults how to be better people. She was also a loving mother and devoted spouse.
Kay was preceded in death by her spouse, Jim. She is survived by her children, Adam, Kapu and Aaron; her two sisters, Barbara and Arlene; and several nieces and nephews.
The memorial service be viewed through Kay’s memorial page (https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/KayPrice/). A gathering at Westside Christian Church took place, as well. The family is asking that any donations be made to Deaf Missions in Council Bluffs through the website, https://www.deafmissions.com/
