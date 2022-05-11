BASSETT — Kay Lynn Classen, 48, Newport, died Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the CHI Health-Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
No services are being planned locally. Hoch Funeral Home of Bassett is assisting with arrangements.
NORFOLK — Services for Elizabeth A. “Betty” Mueller, 86, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
HARTINGTON — Services for Steve Jansen, 67, Fordyce, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Steve Jansen died Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Ron Bonta, 79, Plainview, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, at the First United Congregation Church of Christ in Plainview. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery in Plainview.
MEADOW GROVE — Services for Lorna Warnke, 94, Meadow Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 12, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Meadow Grove. The Rev. Luke Biggs will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Meadow Grove.
NORFOLK — Services for Betty A. Mueller, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Revs. Tim DeFor and Mike Escen will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
CONSTANCE — Services for Alice M. Stevens, 93, formerly of the Crofton and Constance areas, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 13, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Constance. The Revs. Jim Keiter and Roger Schmidt will officiate. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Constance.
PLATTE CENTER — Graveside services for Stacy A. Zoucha, 56, Charleston, S.C., will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 23, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in rural Platte Center. Shelley Noonan will officiate.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.