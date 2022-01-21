Katrina Nissen-Peabody

WISNER — Services for Katrina M. Nissen-Peabody, 44, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery in Wisner.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
1977-2022
Katrina passed away with her family by her side on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at her residence in Norfolk after a three year battle with cancer.
Katrina Marie Nissen-Peabody was born on June 20, 1977, to Randy and Edwina (Massman) Nissen in Lincoln. She was baptized and confirmed at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner. She was also an active member of the S.P.Y. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. She attended grade school in Wisner and graduated from Wisner-Pilger High School in 1995. After high school, Katrina moved to Colorado to work as an in-home nanny. In 2004, Katrina moved to Wayne to attend Wayne State College. There she met the love of her life, Greg.
Katrina and Greg Peabody got married on May 8, 2005, at the Methodist Church in Wisner. After marriage, the couple moved to Norfolk, where Katrina worked for four years at Employment Works as a program specialist. Katrina then found a need as a para at the Norfolk Senior High School for three years.
Katrina and Greg were instrumental in the leadership of Pack #165 established in 2013. After years of delay, Katrina returned to school at Wayne State and finally finished her degree, graduating in May 2021.
Katrina enjoyed scrapbooking, paper crafting, reading and most importantly spending time with her family. Katrina is a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk and enjoyed playing handbells at Christ Lutheran Church during Christmas. She was a current member of Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk and past member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner.
Survivors include spouse Greg Peabody of Norfolk; children Liam Peabody of Norfolk and Colin Peabody of Norfolk; parents Randy (Edwina) Nissen of Wisner; sisters Megan Nissen of Omaha, Melody (Josh) Hulse of Dakota City, Rachel Nissen of Wisner; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Katrina was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents; father-in-law Tom Peabody Jr.; uncle Don Massman; and aunt Donna Mae Murray.
Casketbearers will be Richard Peabody, Josh Hulse, Tyler Hulse, Leon Hussman, Dallas Webb, Chris Beganman and Ben Whatley.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the family to establish future college savings accounts for her sons. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.