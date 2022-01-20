NORFOLK — Services for Katrina M. Nissen-Peabody, 44, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Katrina Nissen-Peabody died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at her residence in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Katrina M. Nissen-Peabody, 44, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial visitation for Jerald L. Brenden, 74, of Norfolk will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. There is no burial planned at this time.
TILDEN — Services for Shirley A. Yates, 79, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Shirley Yates died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
BRISTOW — Services for Leon Malcom, 75, Spencer, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at Bristow Community Hall in Bristow. The Rev. Glen Stahlecker will officiate with burial in Union Cemetery in Spencer.
OSMOND — Services for Lucille Steckelberg, 97, Norfolk, formerly of Osmond, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
OSMOND — Services for Lucille Steckelberg, 97, Norfolk, formerly of Osmond, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
LINDSAY — Services for Shane Melcher, 37, Meadow Grove, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Burial will be in St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mary M. (Leise) Ardery, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Battle Creek.
NORFOLK — Services for Rosalee A. Schreiner, 76, of Norfolk are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.