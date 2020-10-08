Katie Stapleton

NORFOLK — Services for Katie A. Stapleton, 23, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday also at the funeral chapel.
She died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at her residence in Lenexa, Kan.
1997-2020
Katie Anne Stapleton was born on Oct. 1, 1997, in Sioux City, to Keith Stapleton and Cathy Wright. She was baptized on Oct. 30, 2011, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk and was confirmed on April 29, 2012, at Our Savior Lutheran Church.
She attended grade school at Bel-Air Elementary then Norfolk Junior High, and then graduated from Lutheran High Northeast in 2016.
Throughout grade school and high school, Katie enjoyed playing soccer, especially for Norfolk Express. She sang in the school choir, enjoyed art, drawing and painting. She was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
Survivors include her father, Keith (DeAnne) Stapleton of Norfolk; her mother, Cathy Wright of Sioux City; her sisters, Jennifer Mejia of Layton, Utah, and Brianna Wright of Bishop, Calif.; a brother, Nick (Brittany) Wright of McCook; stepbrothers Bill (LaNessa) Schlote of Bennington, Brad Schlote of Norfolk, Justin Schlote of Pender and Josh Schlote of Norfolk; a stepsister, Jennifer Schlote of Norfolk; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents and paternal grandparents and stepbrother Robert Schlote.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a later designation. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.