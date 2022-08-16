 Skip to main content
Kathy Lorenz

OMAHA — Services for Kathy (Wiese) Lorenz, 71, Omaha, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at St. Wenceslaus Church in Omaha. The Rev. Taylor Leffler will officiate. Burial will be in Yutan.

Visitation with family present will be 6-7 p.m. Thursday with a 7 p.m. vigil at Heafey, Hoffman, Dworak and Cutler.

Memorials are suggested to the Special Olympics.

Kathy was born to Wayne (Babe) and Mary (Sendgraff) Wiese on June 2, 1951, in West Point. She was baptized, confirmed and married at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. She attended Guardian Angels Elementary School and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1969.

After graduation, she moved to Omaha to work at Mutual of Omaha, where she worked for 10 years. She married the love of her life, Bill Lorenz Jr., on June, 21, 1975. She then stayed home to raise her two sons, William (Billy) Lorenz III and Todd Lorenz.

When her boys entered school, she returned to work at HyVee, where she decorated cakes. In 1987, she became a paraprofessional for special education students at Oak Valley, Saddle Brook and eventually Gomez Heritage School in Omaha. She retired in 2016.

Kathy loved every child she helped like they were her own. She was known to dress up like a circus clown and characters from books for story time. Kathy learned sign language so she could communicate with all of her students. Kathy threw around kindness like confetti.

Growing up in a family of seven children gave her a fun and competitive spirit, which she displayed through games. Dominoes was one of her favorite games, but it was no game to her, you were at her mercy. A highlight of each week was dominoes day with Bill and their group of friends.

If there was a bingo game at a local church, it was a safe bet that Kathy would be in attendance. She also loved a good Keno game and had certain favorite numbers she would always play. Kathy loved to go to the horse races way back when Aksarben was the place to be. The smart play when going to the races with Kathy was to pick the exact horse she did because she always won on whatever horse she bet on; however, she never placed a big bet. She also would never reveal her secret.

Whenever she had to be inside, she could be found watching the Game Show Network. Her favorite show was Wheel of Fortune.

Kathy was known by family and friends for her Christmas candies and especially her Scotcheroos. She did share the secret for those with Janet, who is now the guardian.

Kathy spent her summers making Christmas cards so you always received their card on Dec. 1. She also celebrated everyone’s birthday and anniversary, and we all know that you received your card on the day, not the day before, or the day after. She saved every card and picture that anyone ever sent her; they were very special to her.

She is survived in death by her spouse of 47 years, William “Bill” Lorenz Jr. of Omaha; sons William Lorenz III “Billy” of Omaha, and Todd Lorenz of Wisner; also, her brothers, Larry (Nancy) Wiese of Dakota Dunes, S.D., and Randy (Kathy) Wiese of Omaha; her brothers-in-law, Robert Lorenz (Pat Oliver) of Omaha, and Tim (Mary) Lorenz of Wahoo; her sisters, Janet (Joe) Schueth of West Point, Marilyn Hawn of Papillion and Joyce (Tim) Stalp of West Point. Kathy had many nephews and nieces as well as great-nieces and -nephews that loved her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Mary Wiese; a sister, Jeanine Wiese; nephew Joshua Stalp; brother-in-law Bob Hawn and in-laws William and Shirley Lorenz; and sister-in-law Susan Kay Lorenz.

