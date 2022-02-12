 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kathy Jo Woods

BASSETT — Graveside memorial services for Kathy Jo Woods, 64, Pierre, S.D. will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.

Kathy Jo Woods died Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in the Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth is assisting with the arrangements.

Tags

In other news

Walter Rauss

Walter Rauss

WAYNE — Services for Walter V. Rauss, 91, Norfolk, formerly of Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be in Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wayne.

Ralph Goetsch

Ralph Goetsch

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ralph R. Goetsch, 79, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Best Cemetery in rural Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post …

Lavone Bentz

Lavone Bentz

SPENCER — Services for Lavone Bentz, 93, of Spencer are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.

Lucille Krause

Lucille Krause

HOSKINS — Services for Lucille L. Krause, 102, Battle Creek, formerly of Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins. The Rev. Rodney Rixe will be officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Karen Claussen

Karen Claussen

NORFOLK — Services for Karen K. (Busskohl) Claussen, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Bloomfield Cemetery in Bloomfield.

Douglas Wollschlager

Douglas Wollschlager

NORFOLK — Services for Douglas R. Wollschlager, 64, Phoenix, Ariz., will be at a later date in Norfolk.

Kathy Jo Woods

Kathy Jo Woods

BASSETT — Graveside memorial services for Kathy Jo Woods, 64, Pierre, S.D. will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.

Susan Brodhagen

Susan Brodhagen

PIERCE — Memorial services for Susan W. “Sue” Brodhagen, 72, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Chad Berg will officiate. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce.

Irene Lammers

Irene Lammers

FORDYCE — Service for Irene English Lammers, 88, Hartington, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordyce. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Fordyce.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara