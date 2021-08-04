Kathy Hovermale

LINCOLN — A celebration of life for Kathy R. (Low) Hovermale, 67, Lincoln, is being planned under the direction of Lincoln Family Funeral Care in Lincoln.
She died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in her home in Lincoln.
1953-2021
Kathy Reneé (Low) Hovermale was born in Fremont on Aug. 25, 1953, to Marlyn and Betty (Hollander) Low. She spent much of her early years in Papillion before the family moved to Medellin, Colombia, when she was 14. Two years later, the family moved to Battle Creek, where she graduated from high school.
Kathy then moved to Lincoln, where she spent most of her adult life as office manager for Heritage Builders, Inc.
Kathy was a devoted Husker football fan and also loved NASCAR auto racing. She never missed watching a game on Saturday afternoon or a race on Sunday. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Husker games, NASCAR races and skiing.
She is survived by the love of her life, fiancé Doug Smith; her daughter, Tiffany Buschini (Dominic); stepgrandchildren Connor and Reese; her mother, and three brothers, Keith Low, Kevin Low and Karey Low and their families.
She was predeceased by her father; a son, Tiege; and stepson Steve.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Food Bank of Lincoln or the People’s City Mission in Lincoln.
