Kathy Fick

INMAN — Private services for Kathy Fick, 66, Inman, will be at a later date with burial in the Inman Cemetery.

Public visitation without the family present will be 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill.

She died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Kathleen Stewart

RANDOLPH — Services for Kathleen Stewart, 86, Randolph, are pending at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph. She died Friday, May 15, 2020, at Colonial Manor in Randolph.

Dennis Otte

WAYNE — Services for Dennis Otte, 74, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. He died Friday, May 15, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Barbara Worthington

NEWMAN GROVE — Barbara G. Worthington, 96, Newman Grove, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at Boone County Health Center in Albion.

Cody Stone

NORFOLK — Services for Cody Stone, 22, Norfolk, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. He died Friday, May 15, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Gloria Montgomery

EWING — Service for Gloria L. (Napier) Montgomery, 90, Ewing, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 18, at the United Methodist Presbyterian Church in Ewing. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Burial will be in Ewing City Cemetery.

Edward Dziowgo

NORFOLK — Services for Edward X. Dziowgo, 99, Norfolk, were Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin officiated. Burial was in the O’Neill Cemetery in O’Neill with military honors conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion P…

Harold Dunlap

Harold R. Dunlap Jr. moved peacefully to Heaven on April 5, 2020, at the Norfolk Veterans Home. No services or memorial is scheduled at this time.

Larry Hanna

Larry D. Hanna, 68, Ainsworth, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney. No memorial services are planned at this time.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

