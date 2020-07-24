Kathy Fagan

OMAHA — Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a public celebration of life for Kathy A. “Toby” Fagan, 69, Norfolk, will be at a future date in Omaha.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
———
Kathleen passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at her residence in Norfolk.
Kathy was born on May 29, 1951, in Omaha, to Lawrence and Dorothy (Bonenberger) Brau. She attended grade school at Blessed Sacrament in Omaha and graduated from Marian High School in Omaha.
She married Keith Fagan on April 4, 1969, in South Dakota, and after marriage, the couple lived in Omaha. They later moved to Norfolk in 1996, where she worked at Hobby Lobby in Norfolk for 20 years, retiring in April of 2020.
She raised their five children and later enjoyed taking care of her 11 grandchildren. She enjoyed collecting frogs and especially spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include her spouse, Keith Fagan of Norfolk; her children, Kelly (Todd) Gammel of Omaha, Kip (Heidi Schreck) Fagan of Brooklyn, N.Y., Katy Fagan of Omaha, Kyle (Whitney) Fagan of Omaha and K.C. (Rachel) Fagan of Omaha; 11 grandchildren; siblings Dan Brau of Omaha, Cindy (Bob) Buresh of Omaha, Susie (Mike) Rankin of Omaha and Patti Brau of Omaha.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Dorothy; three infant brothers; a sister, Kris (Tim) Gilbert; and nephew Timmy Gilbert.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.