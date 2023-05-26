Kathryn Uhing

BOW VALLEY — Mrs. Mike (Kathryn S.) Uhing, 66, Hartington, died from a sudden illness on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 2, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Bow Valley with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial of her cremated remains will be at a later date.
Visitation will be Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at church with a rosary at 10:30 a.m.
Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.