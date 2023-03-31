Kathryn Uhing

BOW VALLEY — Kathryn S. (Mrs. Mike) Uhing, 66, Hartington, unexpectedly died from a sudden illness on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Memorial services will be at a later date at Holy Family Catholic Church in Bow Valley. Details will be announced later.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
1956-2023
Kathy gave the ultimate gift of donating her body to science for research and education.
Kathryn Sue was born on June 28, 1956, in Omaha to Howard and Bernadette (Daly) Daily. She spent her early life in Elkhorn and Osceola before moving to Norfolk, where she graduated from Norfolk High School in 1974. She and Mike eventually moved to Bow Valley in 1997.
Kathy was a lifelong learner. She earned her licensed practical nursing degree from Northeast Community College, teaching degree from Wayne State College and later her registered nursing and bachelor of nursing degrees from the University of South Dakota and Mount Marty. Kathy worked as a teacher in her early years and made nursing her career for many years, touching the lives of countless patients and colleagues.
On April 25, 1992, Kathy married Mike Uhing. Together, they raised four children: Nate Daily, Leah (Luke) Olsen, Tyler (Brittany) Uhing and Tessa Uhing. Kathy adored her grandchildren, Shaylee, Jax, Nash and Knoxlee Olsen, Myles Uhing and Emery Uhing, and loved to spend time with them whenever possible.
Kathy had a wide variety of interests and hobbies, including her love for animals, gardening, canning, cooking, collecting antiques, travel, scratch tickets and reading. She served as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) impacting the lives of children and families. Kathy loved giving gifts and has given the greatest gift of all by donating her body to science and research. She had a heart of gold and loved nothing more than to see the smiles on her loved ones’ faces.
Kathy is survived by her spouse, Mike of Hartington; her four children, Nate Daily of Hartington, Leah (Luke) Olsen of Waverly, Tyler (Brittany) Uhing of Norfolk and Tessa Uhing of Norfolk; her six grandchildren, Shaylee, Jax, Nash and Knoxlee Olsen, Myles Uhing and Emery Uhing; her siblings, Jeanette Hastings of Norfolk, David (Joleen) Daily of Orleans and Dan Daily of Meadow Grove; her beloved pets, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be deeply missed by her spouse, children, grandchildren, siblings and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Bernadette Daily; brother Loren Daily; infant daughter, Amanda Uhing; father-in-law Jerome Uhing; nephew Aaron Lund; and great-nephew Baker Wilcox.