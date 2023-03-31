 Skip to main content
Kathryn Uhing

Kathryn Uhing

BOW VALLEY — Kathryn S. (Mrs. Mike) Uhing, 66, Hartington, unexpectedly died from a sudden illness on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Memorial services will be at a later date at Holy Family Catholic Church in Bow Valley. Details will be announced later.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

1956-2023

Kathy gave the ultimate gift of donating her body to science for research and education.

Kathryn Sue was born on June 28, 1956, in Omaha to Howard and Bernadette (Daly) Daily. She spent her early life in Elkhorn and Osceola before moving to Norfolk, where she graduated from Norfolk High School in 1974. She and Mike eventually moved to Bow Valley in 1997.

Kathy was a lifelong learner. She earned her licensed practical nursing degree from Northeast Community College, teaching degree from Wayne State College and later her registered nursing and bachelor of nursing degrees from the University of South Dakota and Mount Marty. Kathy worked as a teacher in her early years and made nursing her career for many years, touching the lives of countless patients and colleagues.

On April 25, 1992, Kathy married Mike Uhing. Together, they raised four children: Nate Daily, Leah (Luke) Olsen, Tyler (Brittany) Uhing and Tessa Uhing. Kathy adored her grandchildren, Shaylee, Jax, Nash and Knoxlee Olsen, Myles Uhing and Emery Uhing, and loved to spend time with them whenever possible.

Kathy had a wide variety of interests and hobbies, including her love for animals, gardening, canning, cooking, collecting antiques, travel, scratch tickets and reading. She served as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) impacting the lives of children and families. Kathy loved giving gifts and has given the greatest gift of all by donating her body to science and research. She had a heart of gold and loved nothing more than to see the smiles on her loved ones’ faces.

Kathy is survived by her spouse, Mike of Hartington; her four children, Nate Daily of Hartington, Leah (Luke) Olsen of Waverly, Tyler (Brittany) Uhing of Norfolk and Tessa Uhing of Norfolk; her six grandchildren, Shaylee, Jax, Nash and Knoxlee Olsen, Myles Uhing and Emery Uhing; her siblings, Jeanette Hastings of Norfolk, David (Joleen) Daily of Orleans and Dan Daily of Meadow Grove; her beloved pets, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be deeply missed by her spouse, children, grandchildren, siblings and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Bernadette Daily; brother Loren Daily; infant daughter, Amanda Uhing; father-in-law Jerome Uhing; nephew Aaron Lund; and great-nephew Baker Wilcox.

In other news

Joanne Staub

Joanne Staub

ALBION — Joanne E. Staub, 92, Albion, died Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Colonial Manor in Randolph. Services are pending at Levander Funeral Home of Albion.

Harry Olson

Harry Olson

LAUREL — Harry R. Olson, 97, Laurel, died Monday, March 27, 2023, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.

Judy Arrowsmith

Judy Arrowsmith

BASSETT — Services for Judy E. Arrowsmith, 79, Mills, are pending at Hoch Funeral Home in Bassett. Judy Arrowsmith died Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Avera Gregory Hospital in Gregory, S.D.

A. Elaine Snowardt

A. Elaine Snowardt

O’NEILL — Memorial services for A. Elaine Snowardt, 80, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 3, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Ross Burkhalter will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery at a later date.

Connie Smith

Connie Smith

ATKINSON — Memorial services for Connie Smith, 72, Atkinson, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at Faith Wesleyan Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson at a later date.

Rick Daniel

Rick Daniel

STANTON — Services for Rick G. Daniel, 62, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Rick Daniel died Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Stanton.

Daniel Henn

Daniel Henn

ELGIN — Daniel D. Henn, 86, Elgin, died Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Countryside Home in Madison.

Jim Demerath

Jim Demerath

CREIGHTON — Services for Jim Demerath, 70, Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

Nadine Engel

Nadine Engel

COLUMBUS — Services for Nadine Engel, 75, Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 31, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

