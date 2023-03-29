 Skip to main content
Kathryn Uhing

HARTINGTON — Mrs. Mike (Kathryn S.) Uhing, 66, Hartington, died from a sudden illness on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

PIERCE — Services for Aaron E. Wragge, 82, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 31, at the Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce. Jacqueline Samway will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.

NORFOLK — Services for Mardelle Miller, 94, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 30, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

NORFOLK — Services for Merle E. Bronzynski, 80, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Tim DeFor will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Services for Kenneth Rodney “Rod” Berg, 82, Fair Grove, Mo., formerly of the Meadow Grove area, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Faith Lutheran Church in Springfield, Mo. Rod passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023, at his home in Fair Grove. The service will be livestreamed on the…

ATKINSON — Memorial services for Connie Smith, 72, Atkinson, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at Faith Wesleyan Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson at a later date.

CREIGHTON — Services for Jim Demerath, 70, Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

COLUMBUS — Services for Nadine Engel, 75, Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 31, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus.

PIERCE — Services for Aaron E. Wragge, 82, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 31, at the Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce. Jacqueline Samway will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by the Tomek-Otto Post 72 American Legion…

ATKINSON — Memorial services for Jayne Gotschall, 92, Atkinson, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, at the United Methodist Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

