Kathryn Shald

STUART — Memorial services for Kathryn “Tootie” Shald, 86, formerly of Stuart, will be held at the St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart in the spring. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.

Seger Funeral Home in Stuart is in charge of the arrangements.

Kathryn Shald died Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Ukiah, Calif.

Jerry Kudera

Jerry Kudera

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jerry L. Kudera, 77, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate. There is no burial planned at this time.

Jolene Burns

Jolene Burns

Memorial services for Jolene F. (Hoferer) Burns, 77, Essex, Iowa, formerly of Niobrara, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Essex. The Rev. Edward Bastedo will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Essex Cemetery.

Lynn Gamble

Lynn Gamble

WAYNE — Services for Lynn Gamble, 79, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Lynn Gamble died Thursday, Jan. 13, 2021, at his home in Wayne.

John Conroy

John Conroy

OCONTO — Services for John C. Conroy, 93, Oconto, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Oconto. The Rev. Jose Chavez will officiate. Burial with military honors will be at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Eddyville.

Carroll Olson

Carroll Olson

ATKINSON — Services for Carroll Olson, 84, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Atkinson. The Rev. Leif Hasskarl will officiate with burial in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.

Eleanor Roggasch

Eleanor Roggasch

BASSETT — Services for Eleanor R. Roggasch, 85, Omaha, formerly of Bassett, will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at the United Methodist Church in Bassett. Burial will be in the Grandview Cemetery at Long Pine.

Elizabeth Hamik

Elizabeth Hamik

O’NEILL — Services for Elizabeth “Betty” Hamik, 85, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate with burial in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

