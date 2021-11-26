You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kathryn Pehrson

Kathryn Pehrson

LAUREL — Memorial services for Kathryn L. Pehrson, 102, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Patrick Broz will officiate with burial in the Laurel Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. prayer service at the church.

Kathryn Pehrson died Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.

Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel is handling the arrangements.

1919-2021

Kathryn was born on July 20, 1919, to Allen and Hazel (Ray) Wickett. She attended Golden Prairie Country Grade School and graduated from Laurel High School in 1937.

She married Stanley J. Pehrson in Sioux City on April 16, 1938. They farmed north of Laurel until retiring to Laurel in 1980.

Kathryn enjoyed cooking, embroidery, needlepoint and gardening. She was known for fine cooking and a beautiful flower garden. She was a lifetime member of the Laurel United Methodist Church, where she was active in the United Methodist Women’s Society and Church Circle. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy.

Kathryn is survived by three daughters, Jane (Dennis) Wright of Butte, Mont., Dianne Eickhoff of North Richland Heights, Texas, and Rebecca (David) Fritz of Laurel; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; a sister, Alice (Donovan) Schuler of Ashland; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Stanley Pehrson; brothers Robert Wickett and William (Bill) Wickett; two brothers-in-law; one sister-in-law; and great-grandchild Madeline Lewis.

Tags

In other news

Dee Anne Nilson

Dee Anne Nilson

BURTON — Services for Dee Anne Nilson, 72, Springview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the Grace Lutheran Church in Burton. Burial will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery at Springview.

Patricia Jones

Patricia Jones

AINSWORTH — Memorial visitation for Patricia K. Jones, 61, Ainsworth, will be from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth.

LeRoy Ruppert

LeRoy Ruppert

Private services for LeRoy M. Ruppert, 85, will be at a later date. LeRoy Ruppert died Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Sun City West, Ariz., after a lengthy illness.

Johnny Cline

Johnny Cline

ELSMERE — Memorial services for Johnny D. Cline, 77, rural Valentine, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, at the Elsmere Bible Church at Elsmere. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Thomas Dover

Thomas Dover

NORFOLK — Services for Thomas E. Dover, 88, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Thomas Dover died Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Nita Meyer

Nita Meyer

NORFOLK — Services for Nita M. Meyer, 60, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at Christ The Servant Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Annabell Shoemaker

Annabell Shoemaker

Annabell Lucilla Shoemaker, 80, passed away peacefully in her home in Woods Cross, Utah, on Nov. 22, 2021.

Susan Dietz

Susan Dietz

TILDEN — Susan Dietz, 65, Tilden, died Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at her residence. No services are planned.

Joan Jensen

Joan Jensen

WINSIDE — Memorial service for Joan S. Jensen, 85, Norfolk, formerly of Winside, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at the United Methodist Church in Winside. The Rev. Gately will officiate the service. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara