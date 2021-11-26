LAUREL — Memorial services for Kathryn L. Pehrson, 102, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Patrick Broz will officiate with burial in the Laurel Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. prayer service at the church.
Kathryn Pehrson died Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel is handling the arrangements.
1919-2021
Kathryn was born on July 20, 1919, to Allen and Hazel (Ray) Wickett. She attended Golden Prairie Country Grade School and graduated from Laurel High School in 1937.
She married Stanley J. Pehrson in Sioux City on April 16, 1938. They farmed north of Laurel until retiring to Laurel in 1980.
Kathryn enjoyed cooking, embroidery, needlepoint and gardening. She was known for fine cooking and a beautiful flower garden. She was a lifetime member of the Laurel United Methodist Church, where she was active in the United Methodist Women’s Society and Church Circle. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy.
Kathryn is survived by three daughters, Jane (Dennis) Wright of Butte, Mont., Dianne Eickhoff of North Richland Heights, Texas, and Rebecca (David) Fritz of Laurel; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; a sister, Alice (Donovan) Schuler of Ashland; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Stanley Pehrson; brothers Robert Wickett and William (Bill) Wickett; two brothers-in-law; one sister-in-law; and great-grandchild Madeline Lewis.