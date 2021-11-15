LAUREL — Services for Kathryn L. Pehrson, 102, Laurel, are pending for the end of November at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
Kathryn Pehrson died Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
PIERCE — Services for Jan Mittelstaedt, 67, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Chad Berg will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
BEEMER — Memorial services for Doris Ehrisman, 71, Beemer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beemer. The Rev. Mike Belinsky will officiate. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.
PIERCE — Services for Dorathea E. “Dory” Parks, 90, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Chad Berg will officiate with inurnment at Evergreen Cemetery in Alexandria, S.D.
SPENCER, Iowa — Services for Raymond Muller, 104, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Warner Chapel in Spencer, Iowa. The Rev. Tim Frasher will officiate. Military services will be by Glen Pedersen Post 1 American Legion. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Spencer, Iowa, at 1 p.m., Tuesd…
WAYNE — Services for Bonnie L. Mohlfeld, 78, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Bonnie Mohlfeld died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
COLERIDGE — Services for Linda M. Beam, 71, Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. Linda Beam died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
NORFOLK — Services for Michael David “Mike” Himburg, 45, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will be officiating the service. Burial will be in the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Norfolk. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m.…
HARTINGTON — Services for Roger L. Eickhoff, 76, of Menifee, Calif., are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.