Kathryn Kathol

BOW VALLEY — Services for Kathryn T. Kathol, 92, Bow Valley, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Bow Valley. The. Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate with burial in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Bow Valley.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m vigil and will continue an hour prior to services Tuesday, also at the church. Masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral.

She died Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

Terry Wightman

Terry Wightman

Memorial services for Terry Wightman, 69, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, will be at a later date. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services of Cedar Rapids in charge of the arrangements.

John Kaul

John Kaul

WISNER — Services for John Kaul, 85, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, at Christ Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Janelle Siffring will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.

Linda Krueger

Linda Krueger

PIERCE — Services for Linda L. Krueger, 68, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. She died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Robert Wilmes

Robert Wilmes

CREIGHTON — Services for Robert C. “Bob” Wilmes, 90, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.

Trisha Lombard

Trisha Lombard

Services for Trisha J. Lombard, 51, Inwood, Iowa, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church of rural Inwood, Iowa. The Rev. James Koller will officiate.

Gayle Hurlbert-Morin

Gayle Hurlbert-Morin

LINCOLN — Services for Gayle (Wolfgram) Hurlbert-Morin, 84, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 7900 Trendwood Drive, in Lincoln. Burial will be in St. Leonard’s Cemetery in Madison at 2 p.m.

Travis Gardner

Travis Gardner

PIERCE — Services for Travis Gardner, 39, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Private inurnment will be at Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce at a later date. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Travis Henry will officiate.

Georgine Funk

Georgine Funk

CLEARWATER — Services for Georgine Funk, 89, Ewing, were Friday at St. John’s Catholic Church in rural Clearwater. The Rev. John Norman officiated. Burial was in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

