Kathryn Kathol

BOW VALLEY — Services for Kathryn T. Kathol, 92, Bow Valley, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Bow Valley. The. Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate with burial in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Bow Valley.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m vigil and will continue an hour prior to services Tuesday, also at the church. Masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral.
She died Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.