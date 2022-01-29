 Skip to main content
Kathryn Hochstein

CARROLL — Services for Kathryn Hochstein, 78, Carroll, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, at the United Methodist Church in Carroll.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church.

Kathryn Hochstein died Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at her home.

Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.

NORFOLK — Services for Jeanne A. Tichota, 79, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in St. Leonard’s Catholic Cemetery in Madison.

Services for Dallas E. Halsey will be on Monday, Jan. 31, at Grace Lutheran Church in Hayward, Calif.

BLOOMFIELD — No services will be held for Caron Peters, 80, of Bloomfield. Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

CARROLL — Services for Kathryn Hochstein, 78, Carroll, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, at the United Methodist Church in Carroll.

STANTON — Services for LaVern M. Lehman, 93, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. LaVern Lehman died Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at the Stanton Health Center.

NORFOLK — Services for Carmela Huey, 92, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in the Prospect Hill Cemetery.

ALLEN — Services for Forrest R. Smith, 92, Allen, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at the First Lutheran Church in Allen. Burial with military rites will be in the Eastview Cemetery in Allen.

NORFOLK — Private services for James D. Kahland, 89, Norfolk, will be at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Burial will be in the Lutheran cemetery in Meadow Grove. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603 and American Legion Post 170.

NEWMAN GROVE — Memorial services for Connie J. Flood, 70, Newman Grove, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. Deacon Claire Meyer will officiate. Connie’s wishes were to be cremated with her ashes spread over the ocean at Mexico Beach, Fla.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

