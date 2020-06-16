COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Kathryn Balfany

Kathryn Balfany

NORFOLK — Services for Kathryn A. “Kae” Balfany, 83, of Norfolk will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, June 18, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Revs. Ray S. Wilke and Chris Asbury officiating. Burial will take place at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Kathryn Ann “Kae” Balfany passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at her home in Norfolk, where she was lovingly cared for by her husband of 55 years, Don Balfany.

Kae was born in Norfolk on Oct. 5, 1936, to W.V. and LoJeanne (Anderson) Emrich (Norfolk Livestock Market, Inc.) and was the oldest of three children. She was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk.

In 1954, Kae graduated from Norfolk High School and received her bachelor of arts degree in journalism from the University of Colorado, Boulder, in 1958. During her junior year of college, she had the distinct honor of representing Norfolk as an Aksarben Countess in Omaha.

She married Don Balfany on Oct. 4, 1964, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk.

Kae was the long-time school board secretary for District 3 Sunny Meadow country school west of Norfolk. In 1975, she was actively involved in the building of a new school (now Sunny Meadow Medical Center on 37th Street). She was one of the last Candy Striper coordinators at the Lutheran Community Hospital (Faith Regional hospital). She later managed The Paddock Western Store at the Norfolk Livestock Market following her mother’s retirement. Kae was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Norfolk.

Kae was always there for anyone who needed her, often referred to as the family nurse. She was there for countless loved ones, including her grandmother, sister, mother, father and children. She always enjoyed helping when new grandchildren arrived. Kae truly loved entertaining family for the holidays and her Moravian Love Buns were a family favorite. She was a talented sewer, avid reader and loved traveling with her children. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, teaching them to sew, bake and attended many of their sporting and dance events.

Survivors include husband Don Balfany of Norfolk; children Kelly (Rob) Mercer of Stanton, Greg (Susan) Balfany of Kemah, Texas, Bob (Becky) Balfany of Lincoln, Mike (Amy) Balfany of Lincoln; nine grandchildren, Chris Swanson, Erik Mercer, Mikaela Foster, McKenzie Ball, Maddie Balfany, Kaci Balfany, Jacob Balfany, Austin Balfany and Zachary Balfany; and four great-grandchildren, Khloe Swanson, Melani Mercer, Thierry Mercer and Isabel Mercer.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Larry L. Gaines; parents Wilbert and LoJeanne; sister Susan Emrich; brother Randy Emrich; and grandson Justin Balfany.

Organist for the services will be Emily Carlson with soloist Susan Balfany. Casketbearers are Jacob Balfany, Erik Mercer, Tysen Swanson, Brady Ball, David Balfany and Rick Nolan. Honorary casketbearers are Zach Foster, Justin Balfany, Austin Balfany, Zachary Balfany, Logan Balfany, Mason Balfany, Khloe Swanson, Melani Mercer, Thierry Mercer and Isabel Mercer.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

