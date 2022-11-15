 Skip to main content
Kathryn Ann Kurzenberg

Kathryn Ann Kurzenberg
Springview2

SPRINGVIEW — Services for Kathryn Ann Kurzenberger, 84, were Nov. 7 at New Hope Community Church in Springview. The Rev. Tim Wyrick officiated. Burial was in Mount Hope Cemetery in Springview.

Holmes Funeral Home of Valentine was entrusted with the arrangements.

1938-2022

Kathryn Ann Kurzenberger was ushered into the loving presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Nov. 2, 2022.

Kathryn Ann was born to Grayton and Kathryn Rose Kurzenberger in Ainsworth on March 27, 1938. She grew up on the ranch, where she loved being outdoors, riding horseback, helping her Dad and working with livestock.

Kathryn Ann loved her years of teaching in the grade schools of Keya Paha County, and she loved attending church and Camp Witness.

Survivors include a brother, Bill (William Grayton) and Ellen Kurzenberger; sister Greta Gay and Ken Swanson; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and -nephews; great-great-nieces and -nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a nephew, Brian Swanson.

In other news

Carol Jordan

Carol Jordan

PIERCE — Services for Carol L. Jordan, 60, Pierce, formerly of Randolph, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce.

Bruce Botsford

Bruce Botsford

AINSWORTH — Memorial services are pending through the Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth for Bruce B. Botsford, 86, Ainsworth. Bruce Botsford died Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at the Brown County Hospital in Ainsworth.

Wallace West

Wallace West

NORFOLK — Services for Wallace “Ed” West, 83, Hoskins, will be held a a later date. Wallace West died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Wayne Countryview Care and Rehabilitation in Wayne.

Jeffrey Frady

Jeffrey Frady

NORFOLK — Services for Jeffrey M. “Jeff” Frady, 49, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

August Klug

August Klug

BATTLE CREEK — Services for August L. “Bud” Klug, 93, Battle Creek, are pending at Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek. August Klug died Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Derek Morrow

Derek Morrow

SPENCER — Services for Derek Morrow, 34, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spencer. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Spencer.

Lois Nielsen

Lois Nielsen

NORFOLK — Services for Lois A. Nielsen, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Lawrence Jordan

Lawrence Jordan

Memorial services for Lawrence Jordan were Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at the Church of the Holy Cross, with the Rev. Will Stuever officiating. Burial will follow at a later date in Nebraska.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

