Kathryn Ann Kurzenberg

SPRINGVIEW — Services for Kathryn Ann Kurzenberger, 84, were Nov. 7 at New Hope Community Church in Springview. The Rev. Tim Wyrick officiated. Burial was in Mount Hope Cemetery in Springview.
Holmes Funeral Home of Valentine was entrusted with the arrangements.
1938-2022
Kathryn Ann Kurzenberger was ushered into the loving presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Nov. 2, 2022.
Kathryn Ann was born to Grayton and Kathryn Rose Kurzenberger in Ainsworth on March 27, 1938. She grew up on the ranch, where she loved being outdoors, riding horseback, helping her Dad and working with livestock.
Kathryn Ann loved her years of teaching in the grade schools of Keya Paha County, and she loved attending church and Camp Witness.
Survivors include a brother, Bill (William Grayton) and Ellen Kurzenberger; sister Greta Gay and Ken Swanson; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and -nephews; great-great-nieces and -nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a nephew, Brian Swanson.