Kathleen Welsh

NORFOLK — Services for Kathleen M. “Kathy” Parachini Welsh, 84, Coffeyville, Kan., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Ford-Wulf-Bruns Chapel.
1938-2022
Kathleen (Kathy) Marie Parachini Welsh is rejoicing with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, having left this earth peacefully with her children by her side on Nov. 9, 2022, at the age of 84.
She was born to Theodore Steven Parachini and Nora Marie (Larsen) Parachini on Oct. 8, 1938, in Omaha. She was the second oldest of five. Some of her fondest childhood memories were of being in Valley at her family’s cabin My Gals Ranch. She attended Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart in Omaha, graduating in 1956.
Traveling to and from college by train, she pursued her love of nursing at Loretto Heights College in Denver, Colo., earning a bachelor of science in nursing degree in 1960.
Kathy worked as a registered nurse at Children’s Hospital in Omaha before becoming a homemaker. She dedicated her life to raising her 10 children and keeping the home. She renewed her nursing license after raising her family and returned to the nursing field for several years.
She is survived by her 10 children: Mike (Kay Fischer), Julie (Greg) Traxson, Rosanne Welsh Weldon, Stephanie (Stacey) Amm, Dylan (Sara Vezain), Deborah (Sterling) Ritz, Brian (Gina Splattstoesser), Sarah (Justin) Blackburn, Aaron (Ann Findley) and Serena (Josh) Siebrandt; 29 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Fran Behrendt and Carol Bosanek.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Theodore (Tappy) Parachini; sister Sylvia (Bunny) Watson; and infant daughter Michaela.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to KPNO Radio Station, First Christian Church in Norfolk or a local charity of your choice. To leave an online message of condolence or share a memory visit www.fordwulfbrunschapel.com.