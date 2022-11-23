 Skip to main content
Kathleen Welsh

NORFOLK — Services for Kathleen M. “Kathy” Parachini Welsh, 84, Coffeyville, Kan., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Ford-Wulf-Bruns Chapel.

1938-2022

Kathleen (Kathy) Marie Parachini Welsh is rejoicing with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, having left this earth peacefully with her children by her side on Nov. 9, 2022, at the age of 84.

She was born to Theodore Steven Parachini and Nora Marie (Larsen) Parachini on Oct. 8, 1938, in Omaha. She was the second oldest of five. Some of her fondest childhood memories were of being in Valley at her family’s cabin My Gals Ranch. She attended Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart in Omaha, graduating in 1956.

Traveling to and from college by train, she pursued her love of nursing at Loretto Heights College in Denver, Colo., earning a bachelor of science in nursing degree in 1960.

Kathy worked as a registered nurse at Children’s Hospital in Omaha before becoming a homemaker. She dedicated her life to raising her 10 children and keeping the home. She renewed her nursing license after raising her family and returned to the nursing field for several years.

She is survived by her 10 children: Mike (Kay Fischer), Julie (Greg) Traxson, Rosanne Welsh Weldon, Stephanie (Stacey) Amm, Dylan (Sara Vezain), Deborah (Sterling) Ritz, Brian (Gina Splattstoesser), Sarah (Justin) Blackburn, Aaron (Ann Findley) and Serena (Josh) Siebrandt; 29 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Fran Behrendt and Carol Bosanek.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Theodore (Tappy) Parachini; sister Sylvia (Bunny) Watson; and infant daughter Michaela.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to KPNO Radio Station, First Christian Church in Norfolk or a local charity of your choice. To leave an online message of condolence or share a memory visit www.fordwulfbrunschapel.com.

Leonard West

Leonard West

STANTON — Services for Leonard C. West, 81, Stanton, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Leonard West died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Donna Dahl

Donna Dahl

MEADOW GROVE — Services for Donna Dahl, 86, Meadow Grove, were Nov. 18 at the United Methodist Church in Meadow Grove. The Rev. Rich Chrisman officiated and burial was in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Fintan Hoesing

Fintan Hoesing

NEWCASTLE — Services for Fintan J. Hoesing, 91, Newcastle, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Newcastle. The Revs. Andy Sohm and Ken Hoesing will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Newcastle.

Melva Rae Pinkelman

Melva Rae Pinkelman

HARTINGTON — Services for Melva Rae Pinkelman, 86, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Melva Rae Pinkelman died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.

Larry Anderson

Larry Anderson

WAYNE — Services for Larry E. Anderson, 81, Concord, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Larry Anderson died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at his home in Concord.

Anna Goeken

Anna Goeken

STANTON — Services for Anna M. Goeken, 83, Norfolk, formerly of Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Anna Goeken died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Todd Papstein

Todd Papstein

NORFOLK — Services for Todd G. Papstein, 70, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Jim Wonnacott will officiate.

Carol Peterson

Carol Peterson

PIERCE — Memorial services for Carol J. Peterson, 88, Pierce, will be at a later date. Carol Peterson died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

Jack O’Connell

Jack O’Connell

ATKINSON — Services for Jack O’Connell, 88, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. The Rev. Ross Burkhalter and Deacon MJ Kersenbrock will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by Atkinson A…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

