NIOBRARA — Services for Kathleen Jo Washington, 49, Santee, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara.
Kathleen Washington died Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, S.D.
WAYNE — Services for Robert “Bob” Sherry, 85, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Robert Sherry died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at the Providence Medical Center.
STANTON — Memorial services for Joseph E. and Betty A. Quinn will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10, at the New England Congregational Church in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Home for Funerals–Stanton is in charge…
PIERCE — Services for Candace E. Clausen, 15, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Matthew Gilmore will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
NORFOLK — Services for Lyle E. Eberhardt, 94, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors conducted by American Legi…
NORFOLK — Services for Virginia M. Kinney, 92, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Virginia Kinney died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Jerome “Jerry” Miller, 73, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Jerome Miller died Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
O’NEILL — Services for Jay Alder, 63, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Word of Life Christian Center in O’Neill. The Rev. Jim Loutzenhiser will officiate. Military rites will be provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93. Burial will follow in the Dorsey Cemetery northeas…
LYNCH — Memorial services for Patricia “Pat” Schmitz, 68, Lynch, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Lynch Community Hall. The Rev. Grant H. Graff will officiate.
NIOBRARA — Public visitation for Janice Teadtke, 83, Niobrara, will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara.
