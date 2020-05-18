COVID-19 Nebraska cases

RANDOLPH — Services for Kathleen Stewart, 86, Randolph, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph. Gary Volt will officiate. Burial will be in the Randolph Cemetery.

Visitation will be from noon until service time Tuesday at the funeral home.

She died Friday, May 15, 2020, at Colonial Manor in Randolph.

1934-2020

Kathleen Ann (Strathman) Stewart was born March 3, 1934, at Randolph, the daughter of Carl Edward and Alma (Hagelstein) Strathman. She had a twin sister, Pauline. She attended Pierce County rural school near Randolph until eighth grade and graduated from Randolph High School in 1952.

After graduation, she worked as a waitress for 10 years at the Randolph Highway Café and Westside Café.

On May 12, 1962, Kathleen married Art Stewart of Lynch at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph.

The couple lived in Omaha, Kings Lake, Blair, Nebraska, Kearney and in California. When they moved to Alda, Kathleen worked at Leon Plastics for over 20 years.

They moved to Randolph in 1998. Art passed away later that same year. Kathleen entered Colonial Manor of Randolph in September 2010.

She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, sewing and doing crafts. Many of the things she made she gave away. She enjoyed seeing the happiness those things brought to others.

Survivors include her brothers-in-law, Kenneth, Calvin and Dean Stewart of California; many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and -nephews and great- great-nieces and -nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Art; a brother, Paul; two sisters, Elsie Olberding and her twin sister, Pauline Karlberg; and two sisters-in-law, Evelyn Neliboff and Lois Furr.

Music will be provided by soloist Jodi Parrnel.

Pallbearers will be Kathleen’s nephews and niece: David Olberding, Keith Karlberg, Brian McDonald, Luke Stueckrath, Anson Dockhorn and Crystal Dockhorn.

Online sympathies can be left at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.

RANDOLPH — Services for Kathleen Stewart, 86, Randolph, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph. Gary Volt will officiate. Burial will be in the Randolph Cemetery.

