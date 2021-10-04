NORFOLK — Services for Kathleen L. “Kathy” Scarf, 74, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, in the Atlantic Cemetery in Atlantic, Iowa.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
Kathleen Scarf died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.
1947-2021
Kathy was born March 28, 1947, in Atlantic to Charles and Esther (McCrory) Stowe. She graduated from Elkhorn High School in 1966.
On June 25, 1966, she married David Scarf at the Methodist Church in Atlantic. Kathy worked as a dental assistant, before working at Stinson’s and then at Herberger’s.
Dave and Kathy loved to travel, especially in the Black Hills to snowmobile. She enjoyed fishing and traveling with their friends to Minnesota. Kathy loved having a vegetable garden, growing tomatoes and green beans. She loved visiting family and friends and taking care of their poodle, Sadie Jo.
She is survived by her spouse, Dave Scarf of Norfolk; a brother, Dwight Stowe of Council Bluffs, Iowa; a brother-in-law, Merlin (Joyce) Scarf of Anita, Iowa; a sister-in-law, Nila (Pat) Connors of Audubon, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; a brother-in-law, Howard Scarf, and a sister-in-law, Cheryl Scarf.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
