Kathleen Scarf

NORFOLK — Services for Kathleen L. “Kathy” Scarf, 74, Norfolk, will be Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 10:30 a.m. at Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate. Visitation will be Tuesday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave. Burial will be Thursday, Oct. 7 at 2 p.m. in the Atlantic Cemetery in Atlantic, Iowa.

Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.

Colleen Heggemeyer

WAYNE — Services for Colleen F. Heggemeyer, 59, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Colleen Heggemeyer died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at the Elms Health Care Center in Ponca.

Charles Lederer

PLAINVIEW — Services for Charles H. Lederer, 80, Plainview, will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Plainview. The Rev. Donna Fonner and Sara Fegley will officiate. Graveside services will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.…

PLAINVIEW — Services for Charles H. Lederer, 80, Plainview, will be 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 4, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Plainview. Officiants will be Sara Fegley and the Rev. Donna Fonner. Military rites are by American Legion Post 16, V.F.W. Post 1644, Norfolk, with U.S. Army Hono…

Bernard Burbach

HARTINGTON — Services for Bernard F. Burbach, 86, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 4, at St. Francis Catholic Church with the Rev. Pat Nields officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington, with military rites conducted by the Hartington VFW Post 5283 and Le…

Donna Bormann

Services for Donna Bormann, 89, Algona, Iowa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Divine Mercy Catholic Parish-St. Joseph in St. Joseph, Iowa. The Rev. Merle Kollasch, the Rev. John Thomas and Deacon Bill Black will officiate with burial in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

James Kahler

WAYNE — Graveside services for James A. Kahler, 89, Wayne, will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne. Military rites will be conducted.

Eunice Mohl

NORFOLK —Services for Eunice E. Mohl, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Mariam Barnhard

O’NEILL — Services for Mariam Barnhard, 76, Ewing, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at the Assembly of God Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Gloria Volquardsen

CREIGHTON — Services for Gloria Volquardsen, 78, Orchard, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Gloria Volquardsen died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

