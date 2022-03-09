HUMPHREY — Services for Kathleen Rollman, 74, Lincoln, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Steve Emanuel will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus and will resume an hour prior to services Saturday at the church. Kathleen Rollman died Saturday, March 5, 2021, at her home in Lincoln.
1947-2022
Kathleen was born Aug. 1, 1947, and raised in Lincoln by her parents, Joseph and Helen (Doyle) Casey. She graduated from Lincoln Pius X High School in 1965 and continued her education at Wayne State College, where she earned her bachelor’s degree.
Kathleen married Thomas Rollman on May 9, 1970, and they lived and farmed together near Humphrey. She was a teacher in various schools in the Northeast Nebraska area.
Kathleen enjoyed country music, Husker volleyball and spending time with her grandchildren.
Kathleen is survived by her five children, John Rollman and spouse Staci of Columbus, Mary Rollman of Boston, Mass., Christine Rollman of Omaha, Sarah Kmitta and spouse Brian of Lincoln, and Adam Rollman of Albany, N.Y.; 11 grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and a brother, Raymond Casey of Mead.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her spouse, Thomas Rollman; her parents, Joseph and Helen Casey; and a brother, Thomas Casey.
