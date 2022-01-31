HUMPHREY — Services for Kathleen Pfeifer, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday with a 7 p.m. vigil, all at the church. Visitation will continue an hour prior to services Friday until service time, also at the church.
Kathleen Pfeifer died Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at her home in Norfolk.
Duesman Funeral Chapel of Humphrey is in charge of the arrangements.
1927-2022
Kathleen was born Jan. 2, 1927, in Humphrey to Edward and Elizabeth (Melcher) Foltz. She graduated from St. Francis High School and on Aug. 21, 1946, was united in marriage to Henry Pfeifer at St. Francis Catholic Church.
Kathleen was talented in so many ways, including making stain glass, sewing one of a kind clothing, reupolistering and refinishing furniture, growing a large garden with produce for many neighbors and cooking all her families favorite foods.
She was a long time member of Christian Mothers.
Kathleen enjoyed bowling on a league and was a member of a bridge club. She was a loving mom, grandma and great-grandma.
Kathleen is survived by two daughters, Alice (Jerry) Scheer of Madison and Alma (Ed) Luetkenhaus of Lindsay; granddaughter Kathy (Luis) Aleman of Norfolk; grandson Jason (Tessa Peterson) Luetkenhaus of Norfolk; grandson Patrick Scheer of Madison; grandson John Scheer of Madison; granddaughter Marie Scheer of Madison; granddaughter Sarah Luetkenhaus; twin grandsons Roger and Randy Luetkenhaus; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Mark Foltz of Humphrey and Jerome (Rose) Foltz of Humphrey; and two sisters-in-law, Delores Pfeifer of Serena, Ill., and Mary Ann “Tudy” Schiffbauer of Phoenix, Ariz.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Ella Foltz; her spouse, Henry Pfeifer; a son, Dale Pfeifer; a grandson, Jesse Adam Scheer; parents-in-law Frank and Marie Pfeifer; stepmother-in-law Liz (Martischang) Pfeifer; sisters Anna Mae (Ed) Pfeifer, Lorraine (Merle) Mausbach and Rita (Doug) Engel; a sister-in-law, Marce Foltz; brothers-in-law Francis Pfeifer, Lambert (Shirley) Pfeifer, Anthony (Eleanor) Pfeifer and Joseph Pfeifer; and sisters-in-law, Henrietta “Sister Vanora” Pfeifer, Margie (Tony) Reichmuth, Luella (Butch) Foltz and Cecilia (Harry) Heimann.
Memorials may be directed to the wishes of the family.
Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com.