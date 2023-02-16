PLAINVIEW — Services for Kathleen (Steinkraus) Palmer, 97, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at First Congregation Church in Plainview. Burial will be in the Plainview Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Kathleen Palmer died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at the Plainview Manor.
Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview is in charge of arrangements.
1925-2023
Kathleen was born Dec. 25, 1925, to James F. and Opal (Nelson) Foster. Kathleen grew up in Plainview and graduated from Plainview High School in 1943. She taught school south of Plainview.
She married Allan Steinkraus on Jan. 30, 1945. They lived on the family farm south of Plainview. Allan died on Oct. 30 1972.
Kathleen married Marvin Palmer on Nov. 11, 1979. Marvin and Kathleen made their home on his ranch northwest of Bartlett until 1981 when they moved to a ranch west of Chambers. They worked side by side, retiring to Chambers in 1991. They then did some trucking until 2009.
Marvin passed away Feb. 22, 2013, and Kathleen moved to Plainview in 2015. She lived in an apartment then at the assisted living and the manor. She will be remembered as a wonderful cook and could have a meal ready anytime you showed up. She loved playing cards and belonged to several card clubs. She loved playing pinochle with her sons and grandsons, staying late just to play one more game with “Chambers Rules.”
She is survived by her sons, Eugene (Dodi) and children Adam and David Steinkraus, Barry (Lou) and children Brian (Kristin) Steinkraus, Laura (Ward) Frahm, Lisa (Travis) Montgomery, John (Dani) Steinkraus, Rick (Judy) and children Melissa (Greg) Moser, Kristy (Scott) Wagner, Allan (Vanessa) Steinkraus; stepchildren Duane (Carol) Palmer and children Ken (Shelly), Kristy (Jeff) Braithwait, Kevin (Jody) Palmer, Tammy (Joe) Crocker, Ward (Karen) Putnam, Teresa (Craig) Carsten, Gloria (Bill) Stipes and children Donna McKillip, Sherry (Brian) Murphy, Roger Preston, Wes (Marilyn) Palmer and children Ron (Annette) Palmer, Brenda (John) Koenig, Keith (Cathy) and children Bryan (Bonnie) Palmer, Sara (Mike) Mahony, Alison (AJ) Kluthe, Luke (Mandy) Palmer, Jay (Jaci) Palmer, Mert (Pam ) Palmer, son Cody Bayer; brother Warren Foster; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouses Allan Steinkraus and Marvin Palmer; daughter Marilyn; grandson Clint Steinkraus; and stepgrandson Todd Putnam.