NORFOLK — Services for Kathleen Napier, 63, Madison, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Ewing City Cemetery in Ewing.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Kathleen Napier died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
1959-2023
Kathleen L. Napier, daughter of James Wellman and Carolyn (Kane) Wellman, was born Dec. 25, 1959, at Wakefield.
On June 29, 1985, Kathleen was united in marriage to Dennis Napier. They were blessed with four children: Randa, Colby, Lynde and Brady. Kathleen lived in Newell, Iowa, and Orchard and Norfolk throughout her lifetime.
Kathleen is survived by her children, Randa of Norfolk, Colby (Courtney) of Norfolk, Lynde (Brian) of Columbus and Brady (Cierra) of Columbus; nine grandchildren; and brother James (Scott Harwood) Wellman of Groveland, Fla.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Dennis Napier; and her parents, James and Carolyn Wellman.