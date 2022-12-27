 Skip to main content
Kathleen Kruse

Kathleen Kruse

NORFOLK — Services for Kathleen R. “Kathy” Kruse, 61, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral chapel.

Kathleen Kruse died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1961-2022

Kathy was born on April 24, 1961, in Norfolk to Hubert and Elinor (Brudigan) Nettleton. She attended grade school at the Norfolk Public Schools and graduated from Norfolk High School in 1979.

After school, Kathy worked for a short period of time for Montgomery Ward before she later worked for the Norfolk Public School system as a paraprofessional.

Kathy married Bruce Westerhold on June 21, 1980, in Stanton and to this union were born Lisa and Eric. The couple later divorced.

In 1996. Kathy went to work at Sherwood Medical as a process inspector, where she worked until 2016.

Kathy married Barry Kruse on Aug. 9, 2002, in Norfolk.

Her survivors include spouse, Barry Kruse of Norfolk; children Lisa (Brandon) Jones of Norfolk, Eric (Kelcie) Westerhold of Broken Bow, Kristin Kruse (Tyler Butler), Alyssa (David) Rodrigues, both of Ormond Beach, Fla.; eight grandchildren’ sisters Dyleen Bruns, Kayleen (Bob) Denison, both of Norfolk; brother Bradley (Mandi) Nettleton of Columbus; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Elinor; mother-in-law Sharlyn Kruse; brother-in-law Joseph Bruns; granddaughter Addyson Jones; and niece Makayla Sobotka.

Casketbearers will be Neil Bruns, Christopher Bruns, Adam Sobotka, Frank Kruse, Kyson Jones and Mason Westerhold.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

