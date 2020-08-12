Kathleen Hallgren

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Kathleen A. “Katie” Hallgren, 97, of Newman Grove will be 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Newman Grove, with Jacquelyn Samway, PMA officiating. Burial will follow at Hope Cemetery, Newman Grove.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Monday. Social distancing and Covid-19 DHM’s will be followed at both the visitation and funeral. Masks will be required to attend the visitation and funeral at the church.
Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove is in charge of arrangements.
She died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.