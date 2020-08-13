Kathleen Hallgren

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Kathleen A. “Katie” Hallgren, 97, of Newman Grove will be 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Newman Grove, with Jacquelyn Samway, PMA officiating. Burial will follow at Hope Cemetery, Newman Grove.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Monday. Social distancing and Covid-19 DHM’s will be followed at both the visitation and funeral. Masks will be required to attend the visitation and funeral at the church.
Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove is in charge of arrangements.
She died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.
———
Kathleen Ann “Katie” (Schroeder) Hallgren, daughter of Henry and Matilda (Zimmerman) Schroeder, was born on Dec. 25, 1922, in Witten, S.D. Katie attended school in South Dakota. She moved to Norfolk with her parents in 1938 and then in 1940 they moved to Newman Grove. She attended Newman Grove High School her junior and senior years, graduating with the class of 1942. She was employed at the Mead Ordnance Plant. She worked at the McDonald Drug Store in Newman Grove.
On May 11, 1944, she was united in marriage to Glenn D. Hallgren at the St. Mary’s Church at Cedar Bluffs.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove and served as ladies aid officer. Katie enjoyed her flowers, gardening and yard. It meant a lot to her to have everything around the home look nice. She worked very hard along with her husband during her lifetime providing for their family. She loved to cook, bake and can. She enjoyed her families, neighbors, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren visits.
She is survived by her daughter, DeAnn (Leon) Nelson of Newman Grove; and sons Dean (Paula) Hallgren of Gretna, Kenneth Hallgren of Winside and Keith (Carol) Hallgren of Newman Grove; eight grandchildren, Cory (Beth) Nelson of Newman Grove, Ross (Amy) Nelson of Newman Grove, Kelli (Wes) Molczyk of Kearney, Christopher (Abbie) Hallgren of Gretna, Andrea (fiancé Jake Fierro) Hallgren of Elkhorn, Sean (Rebecca) Hallgren of Lincoln, Abbie (Douglas) Oberhauser of Seward, Aaron Hallgren of Wayne and friend Lindsey and her three children, Kylen, Harper and Cohen; 19 great-grandchildren, Alyshia (Drew) Samuelson, Brooke (Ben) Vincent, Megan (fiancé Jonathan Guenther), Payton, Paige, Mason and Riley Nelson, Alex, Mia, Hudson, Lauren and Brayden Hallgren, Eastyn, Kendal, Evett and Kyler Oberhauser, Alyse, Aiden and Ethan Molczyk; one brother, David (Sharon) Schroeder of Fremont; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
Katie was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn in 1986; her parents, sisters Delores (Jack) Douglas, Eileen (Gerald) McCarthy, Ruth (Delbert) Duhachek and Darlene (Jack) Gifford; one brother, Donald (Mac) Schroeder; great-grandson Hunter Hallgren.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.