You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kathleen Hallgren

Kathleen Hallgren

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Kathleen A. “Katie” Hallgren, 97, of Newman Grove will be 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Newman Grove, with Jacquelyn Samway, PMA officiating. Burial will follow at Hope Cemetery, Newman Grove.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Monday. Social distancing and Covid-19 DHM’s will be followed at both the visitation and funeral. Masks will be required to attend the visitation and funeral at the church.

Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove is in charge of arrangements.

She died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.

———

Kathleen Ann “Katie” (Schroeder) Hallgren, daughter of Henry and Matilda (Zimmerman) Schroeder, was born on Dec. 25, 1922, in Witten, S.D. Katie attended school in South Dakota. She moved to Norfolk with her parents in 1938 and then in 1940 they moved to Newman Grove. She attended Newman Grove High School her junior and senior years, graduating with the class of 1942. She was employed at the Mead Ordnance Plant. She worked at the McDonald Drug Store in Newman Grove.

On May 11, 1944, she was united in marriage to Glenn D. Hallgren at the St. Mary’s Church at Cedar Bluffs.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove and served as ladies aid officer. Katie enjoyed her flowers, gardening and yard. It meant a lot to her to have everything around the home look nice. She worked very hard along with her husband during her lifetime providing for their family. She loved to cook, bake and can. She enjoyed her families, neighbors, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren visits.

She is survived by her daughter, DeAnn (Leon) Nelson of Newman Grove; and sons Dean (Paula) Hallgren of Gretna, Kenneth Hallgren of Winside and Keith (Carol) Hallgren of Newman Grove; eight grandchildren, Cory (Beth) Nelson of Newman Grove, Ross (Amy) Nelson of Newman Grove, Kelli (Wes) Molczyk of Kearney, Christopher (Abbie) Hallgren of Gretna, Andrea (fiancé Jake Fierro) Hallgren of Elkhorn, Sean (Rebecca) Hallgren of Lincoln, Abbie (Douglas) Oberhauser of Seward, Aaron Hallgren of Wayne and friend Lindsey and her three children, Kylen, Harper and Cohen; 19 great-grandchildren, Alyshia (Drew) Samuelson, Brooke (Ben) Vincent, Megan (fiancé Jonathan Guenther), Payton, Paige, Mason and Riley Nelson, Alex, Mia, Hudson, Lauren and Brayden Hallgren, Eastyn, Kendal, Evett and Kyler Oberhauser, Alyse, Aiden and Ethan Molczyk; one brother, David (Sharon) Schroeder of Fremont; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

Katie was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn in 1986; her parents, sisters Delores (Jack) Douglas, Eileen (Gerald) McCarthy, Ruth (Delbert) Duhachek and Darlene (Jack) Gifford; one brother, Donald (Mac) Schroeder; great-grandson Hunter Hallgren.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Tags

In other news

David Swanson

WAUSA — Services for David Swanson, 77, of Wausa will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. The Rev. Carl Sirotzki will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.

Beverly Voss

Beverly Voss

WINSIDE — Services for Beverly J. Voss, 89, of Winside will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery, Winside.

Rosalind Lamson

STANTON — Services for Rosalind Lamson, 70, of Stanton are pending. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Theresa Rice

Theresa Rice

OSMOND — Services for Theresa A. Rice, 91, of Osmond will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond with burial in the parish cemetery.

Thayne Stewart

Thayne Stewart

YORK — Memorial services for Thayne E. Stewart, 80, of Norfolk will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Metz Chapel in York with Aaron Phillips officiating. No visitation will be held.

Clair Kohl

O’NEILL — Memorial services for Clair Kohl, 92, of O’Neill, formerly of Inman, will be 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at the Assembly of God Church in O’Neill with the Rev. Mike Durre officiating. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Orchard Hill Cemetery, east of Orchard, with military rites…

Kathleen Hallgren

Kathleen Hallgren

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Kathleen A. “Katie” Hallgren, 97, of Newman Grove will be 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Newman Grove, with Jacquelyn Samway, PMA officiating. Burial will follow at Hope Cemetery, Newman Grove.

Thomas Boeckman

HARTINGTON — Services for Thomas “Jerome” Boeckman, 94, of Wynot are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

Bill Gier

WISNER — Services for Bill Gier, 61 of Davenport, Iowa, are pending with the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-