LAUREL — Services for Kathleen Garvin, 76, Dixon, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Kathleen Garvin died Tuesday, Nov. 09, 2021, at MercyOne Medical Center in Sioux City.
LINDSAY — Services for Evelyn E. Wojcik, 92, Lindsay, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
A celebration of life for Dean Pearson will be from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Pearson & Company, 7022 E. Main St., in Scottsdale, Ariz. Inurnment will be at time yet to be determined in the spring of 2022 at the Orchard Cemetery in Orchard.
NORFOLK — Memorial service for Phyllis A. Novotny, 82, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Victory Road Assembly of God in Norfolk. The Revs. Mark Rose and Randy Novotny will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Iowa Valley Cemetery in rural Madison.
ELGIN — Services for Michael E. “Mike” Kinney, 64, rural Elgin, are pending at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin. Michael Kinney died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at his home.
NORFOLK — Services for Lon K. Brandt, 74, Bloomfield, Mo., formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Lon Brandt died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at his residence in Bloomfield, Mo.
BLOOMFIELD — Private burial for Keith Eggen, 64, Bloomfield, will be at a later date. No services are planned.
CREIGHTON —Services for Shirley (Kasik) Wagner, 90, Winnetoon, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
NELIGH — Memorial services for Michael E. “Mike” Kinney, 64, rural Elgin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Calvary Bible Church in Neligh. The Rev. Peter Sample will officiate with inurnment in Park Cemetery west of Elgin.