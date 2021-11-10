LAUREL — Services for Kathleen A. Garvin, 76, Dixon, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Dixon. The Rev. Jerry Connealy will officiate. Inurnment will be at St. Ann’s Cemetery in Dixon.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the church with a 4 p.m. vigil. Visitation with the family will begin an hour prior to services on Monday at the church.
Kathleen Garvin died Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at MercyOne Medical Center in Sioux City.
Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.