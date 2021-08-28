Kathleen Frank

WAUSA — Services for Kathleen A. Frank, 76, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Frank died Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond.
ATKINSON — Private services for Jay Jungman, 96, Atkinson, will be under the direction of Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson with military rites by Atkinson American Legion Farley-Tushla Post 86.
WAUSA — Services for John Roth, 74, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Richard Bloomquist will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.
FORDYCE — Services for John Wiebelhaus, 48, formerly of Fordyce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordyce. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Fordyce.
CONCORD — Services for Ardyce M. Johnson, 90, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Concord. Vicar Deb Hammer will officiate. Burial will be at the Concord Cemetery in Concord.
NORFOLK — Services for Larry Miller, 63, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Miller died Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
WAUSA — Services for John Roth, 74, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Roth died Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at his residence.
NORFOLK — Services for Marlene F. Carpenter, 79, Chandler, Ariz., formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
BELLEVUE — Memorial services for the Rev. Robert J. Gearhart Sr., 83, Syracuse, will be at a later date at Church of the Holy Spirit in Bellevue.