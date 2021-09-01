Kathleen Frank

WAUSA — Memorial services for Kathleen A. “Kathy” Frank, 76, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 8, at the United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate with burial at a later date.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sept. 7 at the church.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa is in charge of arrangements.
1945-2021
Kathy died peacefully Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, of an aggressive cancer at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond.
She was born May 10, 1945, on the farm northeast of Wausa to Doc Gillilan and Bernice (Henrickson) Gillilan. Kathy was their second daughter of four.
She went to school at Goldenrod Country School and then Wausa High School. Kathy attended Wayne State College and received her teacher’s degree.
Kathy and Fred M. Frank were married in 1965 in Wausa at Thabor Lutheran Church. She taught kindergarten in Verdigre.
Kathy was injured in a hunting accident shortly after they were married and lost her sight in both eyes. She has been described by others as amazing and inspirational.
Kathy lived around Wausa her whole life. She and Fred lived on the farm for 14 years. There, she gardened, knitted, canned and raised a toddler. After moving into Wausa, she could be seen walking the dog, going to get groceries independently and would know exactly which house she was walking past.
They lived in the town of Wausa for over 30 years.
Kathy knew people’s stories and was heavily involved in her community. She was a member of Wausa Eastern Star 159, active in the Methodist Church, on the city council and volunteered at the library.
Kathy was a past member of the Golden Hour neighborhood club and present member of the Town and Country Gals club.
Kathy survived by her spouse, Fred; a son, Jeff; sisters Sharon Gillilan Hall; brother-in-law Gary Hall and Trish Henry; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dalton Gillilan and Bernice Gillilan; a sister, Beth Heckathorn; and a brother-in-law, John Heckathorn.
Kathy has been an inspiration to all who met her. She was genuinely interested in everyone she met and ensured we all felt part of her family and her community. The shock of her passing has left us empty. She will be missed by all.